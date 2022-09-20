Trevor Cho Named New Field Manager

September 20, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks have hired Trevor Cho as their next manager, the team announced Tuesday. Cho returns to the club after serving as the hitting coach for Lakeshore in 2022.

"We couldn't be more excited about having Trevor as the next Manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks," said Chinooks majority owners David Casey and Todd Kolosso. "His enthusiasm is infectious and his local roots are a perfect match for where we are trying to take this organization moving forward. We have every confidence in Trevor's ability to take this team to the next level."

Cho, who currently serves as a graduate assistant for the Missouri State Bears baseball team, grew up in Mequon and was very familiar with the Chinooks before coming on as a coach.

"I was in seventh grade when the Chinooks came to Mequon and all I can remember was the excitement they generated," Cho recalled. "The experiences, relationships, and memories of last summer are some of the highlights in my baseball journey. Today, I couldn't be happier to be named the new field manager; to continue being a part of the Lakeshore Chinooks organization."

General Manager Eric Snodgrass is confident that Cho, the fourth manager in franchise history, is the right man to usher the Chinooks into a new era. "2023 will mark a new decade for the organization and we are hopeful Coach Cho can help Lakeshore return to the playoffs and our pursuit of a second Northwoods League championship."

Prior to his time at Missouri State, Cho served as an assistant coach at Madison College for the 2021 season.

Cho played collegiate baseball at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater (2018-19) and NCAA Division II St. Cloud State (2016-17). Additionally, he played two seasons with the Rochester Ridgemen of the New York Collegiate Baseball League and one summer with the Chugiak Eagle-River Chinooks of the prestigious Alaska Baseball League. He graduated UW-Whitewater in 2020 with a degree in Communications.

A Mequon native, Cho was a four-year player at Homestead High School, where he earned First Team All-State honors as an infielder. The Highlanders finished runner-up in the 2014 WIAA Summer Baseball Division 1 Tournament.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 20, 2022

Trevor Cho Named New Field Manager - Lakeshore Chinooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.