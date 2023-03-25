Trash Pandas to Unveil Alternate Identity Sunday

March 25, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - On Sunday, March 26, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a free Fiesta at the Field event from Noon to 3 p.m. at Toyota Field to celebrate the reveal of a new team identity which takes effect during the 2023 season.

The Fiesta at the Field is free, open to the public and will feature a live DJ, an appearance from Baila Huntsville, Food Trucks, vendors, and much more!

Trash Pandas Executive Vice President Lindsey Knupp and Special Guests will be available for interviews following the announcement.

The Trash Pandas begin the 2023 campaign on Thursday, April 6 against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 25, 2023

Trash Pandas to Unveil Alternate Identity Sunday - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.