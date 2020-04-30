Trash Pandas to Reopen Emporium Team Store at Bridge Street

April 30, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





In light of Governor Kay Ivey's decision to allow Alabama's stay-at-home order to expire tonight, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce they will be reopening their Emporium Team Store at Bridge Street this weekend with the Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field to follow on Monday.

"We feel it is imperative to let the North Alabama community know we are here and open for business," says Team President and CEO Ralph Nelson. "The Emporium long served as the go-to place for our fans while we waited for Toyota Field to be built. Now that we are in a holding pattern for our season to start, we feel it is not only right in a business sense, but in a symbolic gesture that the Emporium be the first store to open Saturday."

Like many businesses however, the Trash Pandas will be enacting several measures to ensure the safety of both workers and customers at both locations:

Both stores will have at least two employees on duty at all times while maintaining at least six-feet of social distance. Also, one person will be at the door to monitor the entrance and limit the number of customers in the store.

Both stores will be operating at 50 percent occupancy.

Trash Pandas employees will be wearing masks at all times and gloves will be utilized when making cash exchanges and disposed of after each cash transaction.

All surfaces will be continuously disinfected and cleaned. This includes counter tops, shelves, racks, door handles, and cash registers.

The stores will also be operating under shorter hours. The Emporium will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. The Junkyard will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and remain closed on the weekends.

Additionally, fans can always find the latest Trash Pandas gear at shoptrashpandas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 30, 2020

Trash Pandas to Reopen Emporium Team Store at Bridge Street - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.