Trash Pandas to Host National Anthem Auditions

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host National Anthem Auditions at the Parkway Place Mall on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals and ensemble groups and choirs are invited to audition for the opportunity to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" prior to one of the Trash Pandas 69 home games at Toyota Field during the 2024 season.

The event is free and open to the public to attend.

Interested applicants should complete the National Anthem Audition form linked below and at available at TrashPandasBaseball.com. Each registered contestant will be contacted to schedule the time of their performance. Unregistered individuals or groups who wish to audition are welcome to attend and will be waitlisted on a first-come, first-served basis, but cannot be guaranteed an audition due to time constraints.

LINK: https://www.milb.com/rocket-city/community/anthem-auditions

The event will be hosted by Trash Pandas On-Field Emcee "Tricky" Ricky Fernandez. A panel of judges for the Auditions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Parkway Place Mall is located adjacent to Memorial Parkway (Highway 231) near the Drake Avenue intersection in Huntsville at 2801 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL. Auditions will take place on lower-level in front of Dilliard's.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MiLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The club begins the 2024 home campaign at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama on Tuesday, April 9 against the Birmingham Barons presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Single-Game Tickets, 20-Game Mini Plans, and Group Tickets & Hospitality Spaces for the 2024 season are on-sale now. Details are available at TrashPandasBaseball.com, by calling 256-325-1403 ext. 2, or e-mailing info@trashpandasbaseball.com.

