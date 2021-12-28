Trash Pandas to Host Job Fair on February 19

December 28, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







In preparation for the second season in franchise history in 2022, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be hosting a job fair at Toyota Field on Saturday, February 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Trash Pandas are currently seeking candidates with strong energy, passion, and enthusiasm to work at Trash Pandas home games at Toyota Field to help create the best fan experience in professional baseball. Positions are available across many departments including ushers, ticket takers, promotions, production, parking, security, food and beverage, retail, and many more!

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age with legal work status. During the job fair, applicants will be able to interview for a maximum of three (3) positions. Each interview will take about 5-10 minutes. Individuals who might not be hired for one of their top three positions, may be offered a role in a different department.

All applicants MUST have a completed job application prior to being interviewed. The application can be downloaded and filled out in advance, and there will also be forms available on-site at the job fair. Job preference sheets will be available for those interviewing for multiple positions.

The 2022 Trash Pandas season starts on the road in Birmingham on Friday, April 8 before the home opener at Toyota Field against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 12.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from December 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.