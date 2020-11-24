Trash Pandas Launch Panda Shopping Network Live

The Rocket City Trash Pandas organization, in partnership with CommentSold, has announced the premiere of "Panda Shopping Network Live!", a live digital series that will stream on the team's Facebook page (facebook.com/TrashPandasBaseball) beginning Tuesday, November 24th at 6:30pm/CT.

Hosted by Ricky Fernandez, the series will introduce unique memorabilia, never-before-offered Trash Pandas apparel and novelties, and exclusive purchasing opportunities in an interactive social media space. Viewers will be able to comment, ask questions, and purchase featured items live inside of the comments section of the show. To make purchases viewers can simply reply in the Facebook comments section below to receive a link to begin their checkout process.

"From its inception, we've been truly humbled by the success of the Trash Pandas brand, of course locally, but nationally and internationally as well," Trash Pandas President & CEO Ralph Nelson beamed. "Panda Shopping Network started as a spoof back in April while we were trying to keep our fans engaged. We're excited to break another barrier and deliver an entertaining and interactive experience for our fans."

"Sports fans are eager to stay connected with the teams they follow and live and social selling are great ways to bring the community together," said Andy Smith, Chief Operating Officer of CommentSold. "We are proud to be working with the Rocket City Trash Pandas and look forward to helping ensure their fans have access to all the Trash Pandas gear and apparel they're looking for, so they can continue to show their support for their favorite team."

The series will be the first of its kind for a Professional Baseball team and will continue an unprecedented run of success for Trash Pandas licensed merchandise. Since the brand's inception in 2018, the team has topped all Minor League Baseball merchandise revenue. This past October the club surpassed $3 Million in merchandise revenue across its two retail locations and online sales.

Fernandez, 29, is the Promotions Manager for the Trash Pandas and on-field emcee at Toyota Field. A Madison-native, he joined the Trash Pandas full-time in January 2020 after spending the previous five years with 104.3 WZYP-FM.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A Affiliate of MLB's Angels. The Trash Pandas play games, and host events, at state-of-the-art Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The team's officially licensed merchandise is regularly available at The Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field, the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Center in Madison, AL, and online at ShopTrashPandas.com.

CommentSold provides the complete technology infrastructure retail SMBs need to operate and grow their businesses. The digital platform simplifies inventory and order management, payments, invoicing, labeling, packaging and fulfillment processing for business owners, and enables live and social selling on social media, mobile apps and websites. Retail SMBs can run their entire selling operation on the CommentSold platform, while DTC and larger traditional retailers will soon be able to use the platform to expand from conventional selling channels into live and social selling.

The company was named for "comment selling," which refers to retailers posting on social networks and enabling shoppers to purchase items in real time by typing "sold" in the comments of a post. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, CommentSold currently powers e-commerce operations, including live and social selling, for more than 3,000 companies. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com.

