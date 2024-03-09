Trash Pandas in Tempe: Spring Training Roundup Week 2

After starting week two of spring training on a winning streak, the Los Angeles Angels struggled heading into Friday where they were able to bounce back with a win over the Colorado Rockies.

With eight games played since the last edition, here's some former Trash Pandas who've shined in week two of spring training.

SS Zach Neto (2022-2023)

Neto capped off another strong week of camp as he recorded a hit every game he played in this week.

The infielder also homered for the second time this spring on Monday against the Rangers and stole two bases the next day against the Dodgers.

C Logan O'Hoppe (2022)

O'Hoppe has continued his strong spring, picking up a pair of extra base hits.

The first came on Monday against the Rangers and he registered another in the Angels win over the Rockies.

Livan Soto (2021-2023)

Following a few appearances to open the week, Soto turned around in the Angels most recent game against the Colorado Rockies.

Soto collected two hits, one of them being a double for his first hits since February 27. He also stole a base.

SP Victor Mederos (2023)

Mederos made his one appearance of the week count on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

The Miami, FL native tossed three shutout innings and struck out five in the process.

SP Kelvin Caceres (2023)

Caceres made two appearances throughout the week and tossed a shutout frame in both games.

The first came on Monday against the Rangers and the other was two days later while playing the Oakland Athletics.

SP Reid Detmers (2021)

After struggling in his first spring training appearance, the Trash Pandas original ace bounced back in his start on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Detmers allowed just one run through his three innings of work and struck out six.

