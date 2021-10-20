Trash Pandas Hosting Trunk Or Treat on October 30

October 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Trunk or Treat and Halloween Movie Night will be returning to Toyota Field for the second time on Saturday, October 30. Trick-or-treating at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Toyota Outfield Experience followed by a screening of The Haunted Mansion at 7:15 p.m.

"We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Toyota Field for the biggest Halloween celebration in North Alabama," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "This event is perfect for fans of all ages, and we can't wait to see everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes."

Tickets are $10 if purchased before the day of the event. On October 30, tickets will be available for $15. Parking at Toyota Field is free and available at the gravel parking lot.

The Rocket City Wranglers will be on hand to provide over 60 trunks for the event from 5-7.

The Dumpster Dive concession stand will be open for fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare.

Tickets are available online or in person at the Toyota Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from October 20, 2021

Trash Pandas Hosting Trunk Or Treat on October 30 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.