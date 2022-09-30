Trash Pandas Hosting Trunk Or Treat Movie Night October 29

On Saturday, October 29, Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.

"This event is perfect for families and fans of all ages," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We can't wait to see everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes as we welcome the community to Toyota Field for the biggest Halloween celebration in North Alabama."

If purchased in advance of the event, tickets are $10. On October 29, tickets will be available for $15. Parking at Toyota Field is free and will be available on the gravel parking lot.

The Rocket City Wranglers and other local businesses will be on hand to provide over 60 trunks for the event from 5-7.

Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands will be open for fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare. Each family will receive a voucher for popcorn to enjoy while watching the movie.

Tickets are available online or in person at the Toyota Field box office.

