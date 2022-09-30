The Blue Wahoos Are Southern League Champions!

After winning a thrilling three-game Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits to reach the Championship Series, the Blue Wahoos defeated the Tennessee Smokies on the road in Tennessee on Wednesday night to clinch the 2022 Southern League Championship!

In the decisive Game 3, top pitching prospect Eury Pérez struck out the first eight Smokies batters and Pensacola took an early 2-0 lead. After Tennessee battled back and took a 3-2 edge, Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit a towering go-ahead grand slam to put Pensacola back in the lead. After CFV's blast, the Blue Wahoos kept scoring and scoring, running away with an 11-4 victory and the league title!

Order Your 2022 Champions T-Shirt!

Celebrate in style by pre-ordering your 2022 Southern League Championship T-shirt! Available in navy and pink, Championship Shirts will be arriving at Blue Wahoos Stadium soon! Get your order in now to ensure you can rep the champs by clicking the banner above!

Off-Season Events At Blue Wahoos Stadium!

Even after the Minor League season concludes, Blue Wahoos Stadium will continue to be a busy community gathering place this fall. The Blue Wahoos have announced a series of family-fun events at the downtown ballpark scheduled for this fall.

The 16th annual First City Art Center Pumpkin Patch will again be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 8. Thousands of handcrafted glass and ceramic pumpkins will be available for sale at the ballpark throughout the day with proceeds benefiting the First City Art Center. General admission from 1-4 PM is free and guests can learn more at FirstCityArt.org.

The Soul Bowl presented by Levin Papantonio, Troy Rafferty, Cox, and Florida Blue returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 15, bringing a full day of youth football and family-friendly events to Blue Wahoos Stadium and Community Maritime Park. Tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

Studer Community Institute's annual Light Up Learning hosted by Super Bowl champion Josh Sitton will be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, October 20. The annual fundraising dinner will bring guests on-field at Blue Wahoos Stadium for an evening of gourmet food and drinks and incredible silent auction items for a great cause. More information on the event is available at Studeri.org.

Fans can experience The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the videoboard at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM to kick off Halloween weekend. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and participate in this adults-only showing of the longest-running theatrical release in film history. Tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com.

Wahooloween will again be hosted at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 29. Guests can enjoy trick-or-treating around the field at the ballpark beginning at 5:00 PM and a showing of Hocus Pocus on the videoboard at 6:00 PM. Tickets are just $7 and are available at BlueWahoos.com.

A brand-new Bourbon on The Bases interactive dinner will be held under the lights at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, November 4. Award-winning executive chef Travis Wilson will prepare a gourmet dinner menu for guests, serving cuisine with perfectly-paired bourbon cocktails. Ticket information will be available soon at BlueWahoos.com.

Pensacola EggFest returns on Sunday, November 13 bringing barbecue cooks from across the nation to the ballpark for a day of tasty BBQ for a great cause. Guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of foods prepared by competitors on Big Green Egg grills while supporting great causes. General admission tickets are $25 in advance (until October 1) and give guests access from 12:00 PM - 4:00 pm. Tickets and additional information can be found at PensacolaEggFest.com.

