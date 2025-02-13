Trash Pandas Announce 2025 Weekly Promotions

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are over the moon to introduce new additions and bring back fan-favorite weekly promotions for the fifth season of baseball at Toyota Field.

TUESDAYS - LADIES NIGHTS

Each six-game series starts with Ladies Night on Tuesdays! Women in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS - TITO'S DOG DAYS

Fans can bring their pups to the park at all Wednesday night games for Dog Days presented by Tito's Vodka! Dogs are permitted to be in Sections 1 and 2, the grass berm, the Rock Porch, or anywhere around the outfield concourse. No additional ticket is required for dogs, however a $1 donation per animal is requested upon entry to benefit a local non-profit organization. Complimentary "pup cups" will be available at the Sweet Space concession stand.

THROWBACK THURSDAYS

New in 2025, the Trash Pandas will turn back the clock at Toyota Field. The team will debut "old-school" pinstripe uniforms on Thursday nights, $3 domestic draft beers will be available all game long throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older, and classic hits will flow through the speakers.

ALL FRIDAYS & SELECT SATURDAYS - POSTGAME FIREWORKS

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday home games in 2025, including Opening Weekend on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, plus seven additional Saturday shows. The SAIC Patriotic Series returns with three shows, including Armed Forces Day on May 9, Space Night on August 1, and Independence Eve Celebration on July 3, for 19 postgame fireworks shows this year.

SUNDAYS - PREGAME AUTOGRAPHS AND POSTGAME KIDS RUN THE BASES

Player autographs are always a sought-after experience at Toyota Field, and the Trash Pandas are bringing them directly to fans. Select players will be available to sign in the concourse prior to each Sunday home game. After the final out, all kids are invited to run the bases presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members have the ability to skip to the front of the line - additional information can be found at //trashpandasbaseball.com/kidsclub.

Also new this season, Toyota Field concession stands will feature value pricing every day of the week on popular ballpark fare: $3 hot dogs, $3 fries, $4 nachos, $4 sodas, $5 cheeseburgers, and $5 footlong corn dogs.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Groups & Hospitality details for the 2025 Season Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

