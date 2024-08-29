Training Camp Roster Deep Dive: Goaltenders

DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints are preparing for their 15th season, bringing 33 players into Training Camp with three making up the goaltending group.

Dylan Johnson is the lone returner between the pipes for Dubuque, logging a .901 save percentage and six wins over 11 games after joining the Saints midseason. In a memorable team debut, Johnson notched an overtime win at the American Airlines Center at the USHL Frosty Cup in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Liam Beerman played in 42 games for Anchorage in the NAHL last season, the fourth most of any goaltender in the league. In those contests, he managed a .923 save percentage to rank among the best goaltenders in the league. Beerman recently announced his commitment to Lindenwood University.

Lukas Swedin started last season with Muskegon (USHL), but joined Minot (NAHL) after 14 games in Muskegon. In 16 NAHL contests, Sweden dominated with 11 wins and a .930 save percentage.

"Competition will be fierce between the pipes this fall in Dubuque," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "All three goalies are proven junior goaltenders with lots of experience. I look forward to watching them compete and hopefully making my job extremely difficult."

Here is the full list of 3 goaltenders who will compete to make the Saints final roster:

Liam Beerman

Marquette, MI | 6-0, 165 | L

Commit: Lindenwood University

2023-24: Anchorage (NAHL)

Dylan Johnson

Dallas, TX | 6-2, 196 | L

2023-24: Dubuque Fighting Saints

Lukas Swedin

Stockholm, SWE | 5-9, 154 | L

2023-24: Minot (NAHL)

