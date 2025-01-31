Toyota Field Proposed Renovation FAQs

Why should the City consider the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck?

Both the Grounds Crew Garage Conversion & Construction of a New Grounds Crew Facility (Option 1) and the One-Story Building in Left Field (Option 2) are sunk costs to the City, currently estimated at $10 million - $14 million, when combined with the parking improvements. While they achieve MLB compliance, the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck is the only way for the City to not only recover this expenditure but also achieve a return on its investment. It is also the only option that provides financial assistance from BallCorps and a financial backstop to cover any cost overruns.

Who is responsible for paying for these improvements?

As the owner of the stadium and per current stadium lease terms, the City of Madison is responsible for the cost of both the stadium improvements and parking improvements. If City Council were to vote in favor of the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck, Ballcorps, LLC has offered to amend its lease with the City to help pay for the stadium and parking improvements. Under this scenario, BallCorps has also offered to provide a financial backstop to prevent the City from having to use any money from the General Fund to make the stadium bond payments.

How would the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck and parking be paid for?

The current proposal calls for the City to issue a bond to cover the additional cost of floors 2 - 4 and parking improvements. There are currently lodging taxes allocated to the stadium. Those lodging taxes would be used to help pay for both the existing stadium bond and the new stadium bond. Lodging taxes are not currently sufficient to cover both bonds. BallCorps has offered to pay 100% of the shortfall. As a result, the City will not have to use any money from the General Fund to make the proposed stadium bond payments.

How can the City earn a return on its investment in the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck?

The Four-Story Building will enable Madison to attract additional events to the stadium, some of which are significant revenue generators for the City, not just inside the stadium, but throughout Madison. Some of the anticipated events are multi-day events that are projected to generate hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of additional hotel nights per event. In addition to needing hotels, the players, coaches, officials, cheerleaders, bands, performers, media, and fans all need places to eat while they are here. Some will also shop and put gas in their cars while they are here. All these activities generate additional tax revenue for Madison. This tax revenue, coupled with the additional tax revenue generated at the stadium, is projected to far exceed the cost of the Three-Story Building with Rooftop Deck. Without the Three-Story Building, many of these events cannot happen and these tax dollars will never be realized by the City of Madison.

Will my taxes increase to pay for the stadium and parking improvements?

No, the current proposal does not contemplate any changes to taxes.

When asked by City Council which option makes the most sense, Director of Finance, Roger Bellomy responded "I think in the long run, we'd be better off doing the whole thing (four-story project)... In the (one-story project) we're pouring money into a hole that you're not going to generate anything from. If you build up, you're going to bring in more revenue." (October 28, 2024, City Council Work Session)

