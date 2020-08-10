"Toy Story 4" Family Movie Night Features Fireworks Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fireworks show will conclude the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night screening of "Toy Story 4" on the high-definition video board at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp have opened a limited number of exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats. The $500 package includes 10 tickets, a pair of menu options (listed below) and the ability to add on drinks. Suites are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, September 2 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

Infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $80, features an exclusive menu feeding four people with the selection of two appetizers, one entrée and one dessert (menu listed below). Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited, and must be booked no later than Wednesday, September 2 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

Field square seating, which offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the fireworks show from a socially-distanced square, is also available with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person Square (8 ft. x 8 ft. space for up to two guests - $12); Family Four Square (10 ft. x 10 ft. space up to four guests - $24); Family Six Square (15 ft. x 15 ft. space up to six guests - $36); Group of Eight Square (20 ft. x 20 ft. space up to eight guests - $48).

Fans may also purchase tickets in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person ($12); Family Four ($24); Family Six ($36); Group of Eight ($48). Each group will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Squares and seats are currently available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com via this link. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Squares are extremely limited and all members of parties must arrive together.

The "Toy Story 4" Family Movie Night Suite Package menus are as follows (no substitutions):

OPTION 1: Includes popcorn, 10 hot dogs, 30 chicken tenders, five French fry orders, five cookies, five cotton candies, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

OPTION 2: Includes popcorn, chips and salsa, 12-cut pizza, 10 5 oz. burgers, five cookies, five cotton candy, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

The Family Movie Night VIP Table menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose two)

-Enormous Pretzel (feeds four)

-Unlimited Potato Chips

-Unlimited Popcorn

-Chips & Salsa (feeds four)

-Chef Salad (feeds four)

Entrees (Choose one)

-Pizza cut in 8 or 12 slices (up to three toppings can be selected: pepperoni, pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon)

-12 chicken tenders & family portion of seasoned fries served with BBQ sauce or ranch

-Four 8 oz. cheeseburgers served with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion & family portions of seasoned fries

-Four jumbo beef hot dogs served with an option of chili and cheese & family portions of seasoned fries

-Reuben Nachos (Tortilla chips layered with pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing - feeds four)

Dessert (Choose one)

-Brownies (Feeds 4)

-Cookies (Feeds 4)

-Apple Slices (Feeds 4)

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night infield VIP tables, squares and seating bowl seats must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena. Upon entry guests will receive their Family Square location and be escorted to their seating location.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced seating location.

