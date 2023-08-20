Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Robert Mastrosimone

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Robert Mastrosimone to a one-year AHL contract.

Mastrosimone, 22, recorded 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 38 games this past season with Arizona State University (NCAA). He previously appeared in 83 games with Boston University (NCAA) where he registered 21 goals and 29 assists. Prior to his NCAA career, the Bay Shore, New York native collected 47 goals and 58 assists in 114 games with the Chicago Steel (USHL).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

