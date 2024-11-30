Toronto Beats Boston 3-1 in PWHL Season Two Opener

November 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







TORONTO, ON - Toronto shed any opening game jitters and skated away with their first win of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season with a 3-1 triumph over the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hannah Miller broke a 1-1 tie with less than two minutes remaining in the game, putting the puck behind Aerin Frankel who came up big at many key moments during the contest. The game featured the PWHL's two biggest rule innovations contributing to both teams' opening goals as Hilary Knight scored on the power play featuring the No Escape Rule for the first time, then Sarah Nurse scored the first Jailbreak goal of the season to bring Toronto even.

QUOTES

Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts on playing in her first game with this team and playing on the top line: "It was super fun. It felt really good to get the first game under our belt as a team and get the first win. I think it's huge to start building momentum right away - we have another game on Tuesday so, this one definitely feels good."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the physicality of the game stepping up: "I actually would prefer to see a little more, but most of the subtle physicality. I thought today there were some bigger hits that were a part of the game. In the first period we were maybe watching a little bit more instead of getting engaged in some of the physical play, but it picked up as the game went on. I like where we finished the game physically."

Boston Fleet head coach Courtney Kessel on Aerin Frankel: "We saw that in the playoff push as well, she is the best goalie in the world. Game after game, we've seen that and hopefully we can be a bit better around her."

Boston Fleet defender Megan Keller on playing with Hannah Bilka: "I've had the chance to play with Hannah [Bilka] on the international level. She's fun to watch. She has so much speed, so much skill and she's not afraid to be physical. You don't see that too often when your skill players are ready to give hits and take hits. I always like watching her play and happy to be on her team."

NOTABLES

Hilary Knight scored on Boston's first power play opportunity. The Fleet only scored four PPG last season, including one in their season opener, and had the league's lowest efficiency at 7.5%.

The first penalty of the season, assessed to Maggie Connors, put the league's new innovative No Escape rule into effect. Boston capitalized just 25 seconds into the advantage and, due to the rule, Toronto was unable to make a line change to begin the penalty kill.

The No Escape Rule also applied to Toronto's game-winning goal by Hannah Miller who scored 26 seconds into the power play before Boston was able to make a change.

Sarah Nurse scored the first shorthanded Jailbreak goal of the season -- and her first in the PWHL -- which freed teammate Izzy Daniel from the box with 1:49 remaining in her penalty. Toronto scored three SHG last season-- two by Emma Maltais and one by Natalie Spooner -- and Boston allowed just one against.

Daryl Watts (TOR via OTT) picked up her first two points as a member of the Sceptres, both primary assists, after signing with the team in the offseason. It was also the first games for fellow free agent signees Emma Woods (TOR via NY) and Emma Greco (BOS via MIN).

Toronto's top line of Daryl Watts (5), Sarah Nurse (5), and Izzy Daniel (1) combined for 11 shots on goal.

Boston draft picks Hannah Bilka, Sydney Bard and Shay Maloney all made their official PWHL debuts. Toronto draft picks Julia Gosling, Izzy Daniel, Lauren Bernard, Noemi Neubauerová and camp invite Rylind MacKinnon played in their first games.

Hannah Bilka (BOS) and Rylind MacKinnon (TOR) recorded their first career PWHL points with secondary assists on their team's first goals.

Sydney Bard led Boston in time on ice (24:04) in her first pro game playing on the team's top defensive pairing with Megan Keller.

Aerin Frankel faced 40+ shots for the second time in a regular season PWHL game, making 38 saves. She stopped 16 shots in the second and 15 in the third, finishing with a .950 save percentage.

Kristen Campbell celebrated her 27th birthday today with an 18-save victory.

Toronto becomes just the second team in PWHL history to win a home opener. Last season, PWHL teams were 1-5 in home openers, with Minnesota picking up the only victory.

None of the game's four goals were scored 5-on-5. The game featured two power play goals, one shorthanded tally and a 6-on-5 empty-net goal.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 1 0 0 - 1

Toronto 1 0 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Boston, Knight 1 (Keller, Bilka), 3:00 (PP). 2, Toronto, Nurse 1 (Watts, MacKinnon), 11:50 (SH). Penalties-Connors Tor (tripping), 2:35; Daniel Tor (tripping), 11:39.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Digirolamo Bos (tripping), 4:59; Girard Bos (boarding, roughing), 10:21; Munroe Tor (roughing), 10:21; Keller Bos (interference), 11:23.

3rd Period-3, Toronto, Miller 1 (Watts, Fast), 18:22 (PP). 4, Toronto, Maltais 1 19:48 (EN). Penalties-Knight Bos (boarding), 17:56.

Shots on Goal-Boston 12-6-1-19. Toronto 9-16-16-41.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 1 / 2; Toronto 1 / 4.

Goalies-Boston, Frankel 0-1-0-0 (40 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Campbell 1-0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves).

Attendance-8,089

THREE STARS

1. Hannah Miller (TOR) 1G (GWG)

2. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 38 Saves

3. Sarah Nurse (TOR) 1G (SHG)

STANDINGS

Toronto (1-0-0-0) - 3 PTS - 1st Place

Boston (0-0-0-1) - 0 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Toronto: Tuesday, December 3 at Ottawa

Boston: Wednesday, December 4 vs. Minnesota

