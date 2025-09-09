MLS Major League Soccer

Top Ray Hudson Calls of All Time!

Published on September 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


The legend makes his last call. Legendary soccer player, manager, and broadcaster Ray Hudson is stepping away from broadcasting at age 70.

Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central