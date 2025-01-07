Top Prospect and Chicago Cubs Stars Headline 2025 Bobblehead Package

January 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - On National Bobblehead Day, the South Bend Cubs has announced their star studdled bobblehead lineup for the 2025 season. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and catcher Miguel Amaya join top prosect Matt Shaw and new mascot Ivy as part of a special ticket package, available now but only 100 packages will be sold.

The South Bend Cubs 2025 Bobblehead Ticket package includes one field box ticket to each game, $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be spent on food, beverages, and merchandise inside the stadium, and the guaranteed bobblehead. Packages are only $99 per bundle.

Purchasing a Bobblehead Ticket Package guarantees that the purchaser will receive one bobblehead for each ticket in the ticket package. Tickets will be issued as vouchers and must be exchanged after single game tickets go on sale at the Four Winds Field Box Office. Bobbleheads are guaranteed and the purchaser will not have to arrive early but must be picked up on the day of the game.

Packages are available by clicking the link above or call the South Bend Cubs at (574) 235-9988. This limited time offer is only available while supplies last.

Sunday, April 27 (2:05pm) - Ivy

While brown bears are native to the Pacific Northwest, Ivy was born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and is younger cousin of Stu D. Baker. With the pending retirement of longtime South Bend mascot Swoop, Stu knew he needed another partner to carry the duties of being an ambassador for the organization.

Ivy made her debut on September 1, 2024, and was an instant hit. Her uniform design pays homage to the South Bend Blue Sox, one of the founding members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which played from 1943-1954, continuing the legacy of women in baseball.

One of Ivy's most unique features are her heart shaped nose and paws pads, which she attributes to her warm and loving personality. Her bright green eyes are a striking feature against her soft, brown fur. She chose the number 99 for her jersey because together with Stu, who wears number one, they add up to 100 percent fun!

Sunday, July 6 (2:05pm) - Pete Crow-Armstrong

Just as South Bend Cubs fans did in 2022 during the team's Midwest League Championship run, Chicago Cubs fans are falling in love with the competitive spirit, passion, and tenacity that Pete Crow-Armstrong brings every time he steps on the field.

'PCA' grew up in California playing baseball in his parent's backyard, with a replica ivy wall on their fence. Now, he gets to play center field at Wrigley Field every day, in front of the real ivy. Making his MLB debut on September 11, 2023, he is now a mainstay in Chicago's lineup.

In search of his next ring, and first since winning it all with the South Bend Cubs, Crow-Armstrong's first Big League home run came at 'The Friendly Confines', on April 25, 2024, a sunny and gorgeous spring day, against the Houston Astros. He finished his rookie season with 10 round-trippers, and 27 stolen bases.

Sunday, August 3 (2:05pm) - Matt Shaw

With a prep and collegiate pedigree that was unrivaled leading up to the 2023 MLB Draft, Matt Shaw was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 13th overall pick, and his path to Wrigley Field officially began. First thing on the road to glory, a stop at Four Winds Field with the South Bend Cubs.

In Shaw's first at-bat with South Bend, he mashed a triple off the right-center field wall. Displaying a dominant Midwest League stretch in 20 games, Shaw hit .393 with four home runs and 18 RBI. He would go on to finish the year winning the Southern League Championship with the Tennessee Smokies.

Currently ranked as the top prospect in the Cubs organization, Shaw's resume includes holding the all-time home run record with the Maryland Terrapins, winning a Cape Cod League Championship and League MVP with the Bourne Braves, and representing the United States in the 2024 WBSC Premier12, earning a bronze medal.

Sunday, August 24 (2:05pm) - Miguel Amaya

Now a fixture in the starting-nine for the Chicago Cubs working behind the plate, Miguel Amaya made his first big impression on the organization as a 19-year-old with the South Bend Cubs in 2018.

The native of Panama spent the first full season of his career with South Bend, and was the workhorse of that clubhouse. Catching nearly every day, Amaya played a career high 116 games that season. He also got his first taste of MLB pitching, catching two rehab starts from Yu Darvish, and one from Drew Smyly.

As he grew as a player and person, the Big Leagues were waiting and ultimately came calling. Amaya made his MLB debut on May 4, 2023, against the Washington Nationals in the Nation's Capital. In 2024, Amaya had his best stretch at the plate in his career to date, batting a combined .325 in July and August that year.

