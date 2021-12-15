Top Performances of 2021, No. 4: Bethancourt Bests I-Cubs on Back-To-Back Walk-Offs

December 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







On June 30 vs. Iowa, Christian Bethancourt knocked a line drive into right field to score T.J. Rivera and give the Indians their first of back-to-back walk-off wins leading into Fourth of July weekend at Victory Field.

The pinch-hit single with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a 1-1 tie and was Bethancourt's third of five walk-off hits in 2021. His five walk-off knocks, all singles, are the most in a single season by an Indians batter in Victory Field history. It was also Indy's fourth of 10 walk-off wins as a team.

Bethancourt's heroics continued against Iowa on July 1. With the Indians facing a 6-5 deficit with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning, he singled home two runs for yet another walk-off triumph. In a span of four home contests from June 20 vs. Memphis to July 1, the Indians went 3-1 with all three wins coming via a walk-off hit by Bethancourt.

The back-to-back walk-offs by the Indians eventual 2021 Team MVP is No. 4 of the Indians Top Performances countdown. The No. 1 performance will be announced the week of Dec. 19.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.