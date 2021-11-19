Top Performances of 2021, No. 10: Marvelous Gem Silences Sounds

INDIANAPOLIS - Leading the Indianapolis Indians to their final win of the 2021 campaign on Oct. 1, James Marvel tossed a career-high tying and team-high 8.0 two-run innings to stun the Nashville Sounds, 7-2.

The outing, which marked Marvel's fourth quality start of the season, was the most innings thrown by an Indians pitcher in a start since Dario Agrazal allowed one run over 8.0 innings on May 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley. It was also the most innings by an Indians hurler in an appearance at Victory Field since Nick Kingham's 8.0 shutout innings vs. Toledo on June 14, 2018.

Marvel allowed two earned runs on five hits, including a two-out solo shot off the bat of Matt Lipka in the third inning, and tallied a season-high tying eight strikeouts. Tied 1-1, Indianapolis took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Marvel then never relinquished the lead, surrendering another run in the fourth inning before giving up just three baserunners through his final four innings of work.

The right-hander threw a season-high 105 pitches in the appearance, 69 of them for strikes. Of his eight strikeouts, he caught four batters looking.

Marvel's 8.0-inning gem is No. 10 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown, beginning today. Two games will be announced each week, with the No. 1 performance being announced the week of Dec. 19.

