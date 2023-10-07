Top 10 Moments of 2023

Mequon, WI - Recently, the Lakeshore Chinooks announced their Top 10 Moments of 2023. Here is a recap of those memorable moments that made up this year's list:

Honorable Mention #1: Nooks Represented at NWL All-Star Game

Blake Kunz, Matt Mueller, and Gabe Roessler represented the Chinooks at the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Traverse City. We also can't forget about The Voice of the Chinooks, Matt Menzl, who was selected as the lead play-by-play for the Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game.

Honorable Mention #2: Sign Former Chinooks Sign MLB Deals

Six former Chinooks signed deals with the MLB to play professional baseball. Joe Whitman, George Klassen, and Aidan Longwell were all drafted while Garrett Martin, Caleb Bartolero, and Cole Turney signed undrafted free-agent deals.

#10: The Fish Become the Helicopters

We traded our classic white and blue for the coolest camo Chinook Helicopter jerseys, all for a great cause! Together, we raised an incredible $5,600 benefiting Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee. But that's not all! We had a special guest for the weekend - Chopper, our Chinook helicopter mascot! Most importantly, we honored our brave active military members and veterans.

#9: Hartwig & Marsh Make MLB Moves

This season, Grant Hartwig got the call from the New York Mets making him the 16th Chinook in the big leagues. Shortly after, Alec Marsh made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals as Nook Nation's 17th player to reach the MLB!

#8: Gill's Walk Off for Cancer

On an unforgettable day at the ballpark, we rallied together for a cause close to our hearts. Gill's Walk Off for Cancer was a grand slam success, benefiting the Aurora Health Care Foundation. We're proud to announce that we raised and donated an impressive $7,100!

#7: Avery Owusu-Asiedu's Mid-Season Draft Triumph

Let's hear it for our local star hailing from Waukesha, WI, and a standout player from SIUE! Avery Owusu-Asiedu's hard work paid off as he was drafted 293rd overall in the 9th round by the Philadelphia Phillies!

#6: Johannes' Epic Walk-Off Win - July 11th

What a game-changer! Despite an early 9-4 deficit and heading into the 9th inning down 9-6, we witnessed a jaw-dropping comeback that culminated in a walk-off win, thanks to a clutch RBI single from none other than Will Johannes! But that's not all - let's not forget his incredible performance the day before when he blasted two home runs and racked up an astounding 7 RBIs!

#5: Marathon Victory in Madison

What a showdown! In a thrilling game that had us tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the 9th, we went on an incredible run in the 10th inning, putting up a staggering 8 runs to clinch a 12-5 victory! The highlight of the inning? Sam Hojnar's jaw-dropping grand slam, followed by Joey Spence's solo homer, and two batters later, Drew Townsend sealed the deal with another home run!

#4: Legends Forever

A historic moment for the Chinooks as we inducted two baseball icons into our Hall of Fame - Owen Miller and Brian Anderson! These two incredible athletes, who are now shining in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, have left an indelible mark on our franchise. Their dedication, talent, and contributions to our team will forever be celebrated. Congratulations to Owen Miller and Brian Anderson on this well-deserved honor!

#3: Explosive Victory on July 15th vs. Fondy

What a game to remember! The Nooks put on an offensive showcase, scoring a season-high 22 runs, and what's even more remarkable is that we scored in every inning except the 5th! The 9th inning was especially electric, with us putting up an astounding 9 runs! Adam Cootway was on fire, going 5 for 5 with an impressive 4 RBIs, and a total of 8 players recorded hits in this spectacular game!

#2: Breaking Records on the Bases

For the second year in a row, we shattered our franchise's single-season stolen bases record! With an astounding total of 128 steals this season, we showcased our speed and skill. Leading the charge was the dynamic Gabe Roessler, stealing an impressive 22 bases!

#1: Chinooks' Homerun Cycle Heroics

June 30th against Green Bay, we secured a dominant 20-4 victory, but what truly set this game apart was hitting for the homerun cycle! Adam Cootway led the charge with two homeruns - a three-run blast and a powerful two-run shot. Josh Overbeek added a two-run homer, while Joey Spence made history with not one, but two grand slams! Cody Kelly joined the homerun parade with a solo shot that night.

