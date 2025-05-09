Tonight's Defenders vs Brahmas Showdown, Every Point Counts. Let Agentforce Break It All Down.
May 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the Arlington Renegades Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Second Half Surge Lifts Defenders Over Brahmas, 32-24 - UFL
- Brahmas Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Battle with D.C., 32-24 - UFL
- The Battlehawk Brief: Week 7 2025 - St. Louis Battlehawks
- The Kick Is Good: Lucas Havrisik's Road to Confidence - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arlington Renegades Stories
- The Kick Is Good: Lucas Havrisik's Road to Confidence
- Arlington Renegades vs. Michigan Panthers: Know Before You Go
- Renegades Fall in Hard-Fought Matchup
- Deontay Burnett: Hands, Heart, and Hustle
- Arlington Corner Ajene Harris Named Week Five Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL