Tommy Eveld Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

May 31, 2023







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts reliever Tommy Eveld has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 22-28.

Last week Tommy Eveld was lights out for Chattanooga. The reliever made three appearances and struck out six across five shutout innings. The right-hander helped the Lookouts take five out of six against the Trash Pandas and brought them within a half-game of first place in the North Division.

This season Eveld is 2-0 with 17 strikeouts to just six walks. The former Miami farmhand also has four saves, which ties him for second in the Southern League.

Chattanooga is off tonight but will continue their road series against the Tennessee Smokies tomorrow. They return home on June 6 to face off against the Birmingham Barons. Tickets for the next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

