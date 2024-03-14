Titans Sign Former Yankees Prospect Gray

Shane Gray pitching for the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2023

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Shane Gray for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Gray, 23, joins the Titans for his first independent ball campaign following parts of two seasons in the New York Yankees organization. Gray split the 2023 season - which was his first full pro season - at A-ball with the Tampa Tarpons and high-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades. The soon-to-be 24-year-old righty went a combined 4-3 in 40 appearances with a 5.46 ERA over 61 innings of work - walking 23 and striking out 70, good enough for a 10.3 SO/9.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft, Gray was a career 4-3 with a 5.37 ERA in 41 appearances throughout his minor league career - walking 24 and striking out 71 in 62 frames.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Gray assembled four solid campaigns at the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana) from 2019-2022. In 56 collegiate contests (38 starts, 18 in relief), the 6-foot-3 right-hander was a lifetime 18-8 for the Purple Aces with a 3.95 ERA - walking 82 and fanning 231 in 262 career innings.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

