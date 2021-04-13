Timo Time Returns to the First Arena

The Elmira Enforcers are excited to announce that before the final weekend of the regular season Stepan Timofeyev has been returned from his loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

Timofeyev, a 25 year old forward from St Petersburg, Russia, has played 52 games for the Enforcers scoring 23 goals and 63 assists for 86 total points earning himself the Rookie of the Year honor in 2019. Stepan also added 9 points in Elmira's run to the Commissioner's Cup finals in 2019. Timofeyev began last season with Macon of the SPHL where he has contributed 4 goals and 11 assists. Stepan's grit and hard-nosed play have made him a fan favorite here in Elmira, while his speed and scoring prowess continue to dazzle.

During his time in Knoxville Stepan played in 9 games and registered 14 penalty minutes. Timofeyev returns to Elmira trying to help the Enforcers finish what they started two years ago and try to help them get to the finals for the second time in franchise history.

"Timo has been a strong piece of the franchise since our first season. Getting him back during a playoff run just makes this team even deeper. His ability with the puck and his grit have been missed and bringing him back against Carolina will be help us get to where we want to be." Coach Ahmed Mahfouz said.

The Enforcers play the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday April 16th, Saturday April 17th, and Sunday April 18th. Tickets for this weekend's games are now on sale, call 607-734-7825 to save your seat today!

