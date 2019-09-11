Time Running out to See Ozzie Smith at Dinner on the Diamond

September 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to again partner with Aaron Sachs & Associates to host the third annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, featuring former St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith.

Dinner on the Diamond with Ozzie Smith will take place Saturday, September 21 and is a charitable event to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation.

Tickets for Dinner on the Diamond with Ozzie Smith are available through Monday, September 16. Click the link below to secure your spot. Only a limited number of tickets (under 40) remain!

Gates for those with MVP tickets will open at 5:15 p.m. and the Meet and Greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. Gates for All-Star Individuals will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner on the award-winning playing surface at Hammons Field will begin at 6 p.m.

During Dinner on the Diamond, Ozzie Smith will speak about his playing career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive a ticket for an Ozzie Smith autographed baseball to be redeemed at the event's auction table. No other autographs will be permitted.

All-Star Individual tickets and All-Star Tables for Dinner on the Diamond with Ozzie Smith are available right now. Individual tickets are only $125. The MVP VIP Meet & Greet Experience and discounted tables for groups of 10 fans are sold out.

Individual/Social Ticket:

- Cost: $125

- Dinner with Ozzie Smith

- Autographed Ozzie Smith Baseball

To order your Dinner on the Diamond tickets right now, click the link below or contact Springfield Cardinals Senior Marketing & Event Coordinator Regina Norris at (417) 832-3018 or rnorris@cardinals.com.

