Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav Named Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year

Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav

(Wisconsin Timber Rattlers)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Baseball America has named Rob Zerjav as their Minor League Executive of the Year. Zerjav is the President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures and has been a part of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers organization since starting as an unpaid intern in 1997, becoming the President and General Manager after the 2002 season, and moving into his current role when Third Base Ventures purchased the Timber Rattlers, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, and Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in December of 2020.

"We are extremely proud of Rob for being honored as Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year," said Craig Dickman, Chairman of the Timber Rattlers. "Rob's passion for ensuring a memorable experience at our ballpark for fans, players, and partners alike has been a driving force behind our success."

Zerjav has guided the organization with a simple mission statement: Our team will create the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin so every guest walks away with a smile on their face and the desire to return. If you judge the results of the 2023 season on following that statement, it is easy to see how Baseball America named Zerjav as their Executive of the Year.

There were changes made to the home of the Rattlers prior to the start of the 2023 season. Zerjav oversaw a major renovation from conception through construction to completion. A 360-degree concourse, outfield suites above the leftfield wall, a premium group space behind home plate, wider concourses, improved handicapped seating, and a fan-accessible slide were added as amenities. For on-field personnel, improvements were made to the visiting team clubhouse and umpire locker room, facilities for female staff were added, and new padding was placed on the walls surrounding the playing surface for safety.

That wasn't all for the renovation. A new clubhouse of over 22,000 square feet for the home team was built from scratch with the intention of being one of the best in Minor League Baseball with batting cages, a workout facility, agility field, commissary, meeting rooms, video rooms, offices, and a spacious locker room. The reactions from the players, coaches, roving instructors, and Milwaukee Brewers front office personnel were over-the-top, enthusiastically positive.

Timber Rattlers fans were just as enthusiastic and showed their support with attendance reaching over 227,000 - up 10% from 2022. All facets of the ticket operation had great success with season tickets, group tickets, and individual tickets all growing from previous seasons.

Overall, the team had enormous success off the field as all revenue sectors of the business hit franchise highs.

Merchandise sales in the Snake Pit Team Store were up 34% from 2022 to set a record. Sales of all Timber Rattlers brands were strong with the alternate Wisconsin Udder Tuggers identity leading the way. The new Lake Winnebago Shantymen alternate identity also provided a significant boost while creating a unique tie to sturgeon spearing, an area winter pastime.

Non-sporting events held in the Timber Rattlers banquet space like wedding receptions, Christmas parties, and meetings were back to pre-COVID levels and set franchise records for revenue.

Corporate advertising took advantage of new signage opportunities made available by the renovation to Neuroscience Group Field to have its best year on record with revenues up 15%.

"There are so many great baseball executives in our sport and this recognition from Baseball America, which is the preeminent publication when it comes to Minor League Baseball, was completely unexpected, yet very much appreciated and extremely humbling," said Zerjav. "We have an incredibly talented and dedicated group of people that I get to work with on a daily basis and they do a great job of making me look good, which I am eternally grateful for. This also wouldn't be possible without my two great business partners in Craig Dickman and Brad Raaths. They trust me to run the show, but their support, advice and resources are key factors in the Timber Rattlers continued success."

Awards are nothing new to Zerjav and the Timber Rattlers. The Midwest League had previously recognized Zerjav as their Executive of the Year in 2007, 2012, and 2018. In 2012, the Rattlers won the National Larry MacPhail Award for promotional excellence. The Rattlers were also the league nominee for the MacPhail award in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and received the Midwest League's President's Award in 2005, 2018, and 2019. Wisconsin was a double winner at Minor League Baseball's Golden Bobblehead Award for Theme Night of the Year and Promotion of the Year in 2019. Baseball America also recognized the Timber Rattlers as the High-A Minor League organization of the year in 2022.

Zerjav and the front office are busy preparing for the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. The season opener is at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

