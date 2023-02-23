Timber Rattlers Offer All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on March 10

GRAND CHUTE, WI - A Wisconsin tradition comes to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Friday, March 10. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are inviting you to attend their All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on that date. The gates to the Fox Communities Credit Union will open at 4:00pm and dinner will be served from 5:00pm until 8:00. Please reserve your spot in advance by ordering tickets through this link or by calling the Ticket Office at (920) 733-4152.

The fish fry will be prepared by our award-winning chefs and served buffet-style with baked haddock, beer-battered, fried haddock, and fried shrimp with potato wedges, classic hash browns, coleslaw, and rye bread. A traditional salad bar is also included.

Dinner is $29 per person. Contact the Ticket Office at (920) 733-4152 with questions or to order. Groups of eight or more will be seated at more than one table. Groups of five or fewer may be seated with other diners.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

