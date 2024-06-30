Tim White Lays out for the Touchdown: CFL

June 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell scrambles out of the pocket and finds Tim White in the back of the end zone to put Hamilton on the scoreboard.

