Tim Federowicz Hired as 2024 Mud Hens Manager

December 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced today that Tim Federowicz has been named the 2024 manager of the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens. Federowicz becomes the 11th person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 59th in Toledo baseball history.

The 36-year-old from Apex, NC served as the Tigers' catching coach last season. In 2022, he served as manager for the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

"On behalf of our entire organization and great fanbase, I am pleased to welcome Tim to Toledo," says Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are excited to have him lead our team and look forward to his impact on our young players and our community. We look forward to his first game at Fifth Third Field on Opening Day, March 29."

As a player, Federowicz was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB Draft after three seasons at the University of North Carolina. The former catcher made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 11, 2011. Altogether, he wore a Major League uniform for the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, and Texas Rangers between 2011 and 2019. He was a member of the United States Olympic team, earning a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Federowicz replaces Anthony Iapoce, who has been promoted to first base coach for the Tigers for the 2024 season.

Tickets for all 2024 Mud Hens home games, including Opening Weekend (March 29-31), are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 5, 2023

Tim Federowicz Hired as 2024 Mud Hens Manager - Toledo Mud Hens

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.