Louisville Bats Begin New Chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings

December 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats announced today its sale to new owner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). This transition marks a new day in Louisville for the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, who will continue under the local leadership of Louisville native and Team President, Greg Galiette, and the existing front office staff.

Louisville has witnessed baseball greats pass through the community as home to the Triple-A franchise for more than four decades. Originally coined the Redbirds, the club is famous for becoming the first minor league team to draw more than one million fans in a single season in 1983.

The Bats will continue to call Louisville Slugger Stadium home, named for the iconic local bat maker and uniquely known for its fan entrance through an old train shed, original to the building. Renovations to the stadium were completed in 2022, including an improved children's area, expanded outdoor space, three new LED videoboards, a premium seating area behind home plate, and a Humana cabana for fans.

"We are proud to have played a part in Bats history building on the great foundation of baseball in Louisville, including our work with the City to fund major ballpark renovations that have resulted in a best-in-class fan experience at Louisville Slugger Field," said Stuart and Jerry Katzoff, current Managing Partners of the Bats. "We want to thank Greg, Michele Anderson, and the entire front office staff for their tireless dedication to the Bats, City and partnership with the Reds. We are fully supportive of this transaction as it paves the way for professional baseball to continue in Louisville for future generations to enjoy."

"On behalf of my team, I want to thank the Katzoffs for their guidance and partnership over the past nine years. We are delighted by the continued support from our Mayor, and grateful to the Reds for their continued partnership in their thriving player development system," said Galiette. "It's an exciting day in Louisville as we turn the page on a new chapter of professional baseball in our community. DBH will provide incredible resources for the Bats and help us elevate and expand the experience our fans have come to know and love."

"We are thrilled to welcome DBH to Louisville and eager for the future of the Bats under their leadership, alongside Greg, Michele and the staff," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "They share in our vision to transform Louisville through this partnership and to contribute to the vibrancy of downtown, and their expertise in Minor League Baseball will greatly benefit the Bats."

"The Cincinnati Reds highly value our partnership with the Louisville Bats and we are delighted to usher in a new chapter in Louisville alongside Diamond Baseball Holdings," said Nick Krall, Reds President of Baseball Operations. "DBH's breadth and depth of experience across MiLB will benefit the Bats and the Reds player development function."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Louisville Bats to our portfolio of clubs," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively. "Louisville Slugger Field is a top tier facility, and we would like to thank the City of Louisville and Stuart Katzoff for their instrumental efforts in creating one of Triple-A's leading ballparks. We look forward to continuing to build on the incredible fan experience and meaningful relationship with the Louisville community and maintaining our strong partnership with the Cincinnati Reds for years to come."

