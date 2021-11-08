Tigers to Host Job Fair November 13

November 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Lakeland, FL - The Tigers will host a job fair this Saturday, November 13 in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Spring Training and Lakeland Flying Tigers seasons. The job fair will be held in the '34 Club at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Tigers are actively hiring for the following seasonal and part-time positions:

Administration (year-round)

Receptionist (bilingual preferred)

Box Office (Spring Training and year-round)

Ticket Sellers

Cafeteria (year-round)

Cooks

Dishwashers

Servers

Security (Spring Training)

Metal Detector Operators

Ticket Scanners

Ushers

For more information, please contact the Tigers at (863) 686-8075.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from November 8, 2021

Tigers to Host Job Fair November 13 - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.