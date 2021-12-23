Tigers and DNC Sportservice to Host Job Fair January 8
December 23, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - The Tigers will host a job fair Saturday, January 8 in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Spring Training and Lakeland Flying Tigers seasons. The job fair will be held in the '34 Club at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Tigers are actively hiring for the following seasonal and part-time positions:
Administration (year-round)
Receptionist (bilingual preferred)
Box Office (Spring Training and year-round)
Ticket Sellers
Cafeteria (year-round)
Cooks
Dishwashers
Servers
Security (Spring Training)
Metal Detector Operators
Ticket Scanners
Ushers
DNC Sportservice - Concessions and Merchandise (Spring Training and year-round)
Bar Back
Bartenders
Beer Hawks
Cashiers
Catering Attendants
Catering Carver
Catering Cooks
Concessions Cooks
Dishwasher/Utility
Food Prep
Food Servers
Supervisors
Warehouse Clerks
For more information, please contact the Tigers at (863) 686-8075.
The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
