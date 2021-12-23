Tigers and DNC Sportservice to Host Job Fair January 8

Lakeland, FL - The Tigers will host a job fair Saturday, January 8 in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Spring Training and Lakeland Flying Tigers seasons. The job fair will be held in the '34 Club at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Tigers are actively hiring for the following seasonal and part-time positions:

Administration (year-round)

Receptionist (bilingual preferred)

Box Office (Spring Training and year-round)

Ticket Sellers

Cafeteria (year-round)

Cooks

Dishwashers

Servers

Security (Spring Training)

Metal Detector Operators

Ticket Scanners

Ushers

DNC Sportservice - Concessions and Merchandise (Spring Training and year-round)

Bar Back

Bartenders

Beer Hawks

Cashiers

Catering Attendants

Catering Carver

Catering Cooks

Concessions Cooks

Dishwasher/Utility

Food Prep

Food Servers

Supervisors

Warehouse Clerks

For more information, please contact the Tigers at (863) 686-8075.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

