TicketSmarter and the Birmingham Barons Strike a New Ticketing Partnership

December 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







OVERLAND PARK, KS - TicketSmarter announced an exclusive partnership with the Birmingham Barons as the official ticket resale marketplace partner.

The partnership with TicketSmarter will allow Barons ticket holders to buy and sell their tickets through a secure, trusted online marketplace.

"TicketSmarter is dedicated to cultivating valuable partnerships to improve fans' overall ticketing experience, and we are thrilled to partner with the Birmingham Barons as an important step in our efforts," said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "We look forward to connecting Barons fans to more live events and working with Birmingham over the next several years."

The Birmingham Barons join a growing list of minor league baseball teams in the U.S., to partner with TicketSmarter, including the Corpus Christi Hooks, Modesto Nuts, and Omaha Storm Chasers. Through the partnership, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for the Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from December 6, 2021

TicketSmarter and the Birmingham Barons Strike a New Ticketing Partnership - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.