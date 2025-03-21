Ticket Sales Begin Today for UD vs Wright State at Day Air Ballpark on April 29

March 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons have announced that ticket sales are now underway for the 2025 matchup between the University of Dayton Flyers and the Wright State Raiders at the home of the Dragons, Day Air Ballpark. The Flyers will meet the Raiders on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

This will mark the fifth straight year that the Flyers have played a game at Day Air Ballpark. The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between campus and Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and children. Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $300.00 (seating for 20 fans).

University of Dayton fans can purchase tickets at this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=NzI3

Wright State fans can purchase tickets at this link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=NzIz

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

"The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark," says Murphy.

"The UD games we have hosted have featured a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds, and the entire suite level has been completely sold out for those games," says Murphy.

About the Flyers

Dayton features a new head coach in 2025 as Scott Loiseau replaces Jayson King, who coached the Flyers for seven seasons before accepting an assistant coaching position with Vanderbilt University, a perennial contender for College Baseball's national title. Loiseau comes to Dayton after serving as Associate Head Coach at Penn State. Previously, he spent 14 years as the head coach at Southern New Hampshire University where he posted a winning percentage of an outstanding .696 and made five trips to the Division II College World Series. Loiseau played college baseball at Franklin Pierce University where he was coached by Jayson King, whom he replaces at UD.

Last season's Flyers team included reliever Nick Wissman, a product of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2024 draft by the San Diego Padres. Wissman earned Third Team All-America honors in 2024.

"This is such an exciting game for our team," said Dayton head coach Scott Loiseau. "I've heard a lot of great stories about playing at Day Air Ballpark since I got here and knowing how much our guys love it is exciting. Day Air Ballpark is a first-class venue run by a great staff. Our guys love everything about the facility and the atmosphere that we can create there, and we're looking forward to another great game."

About Wright State

The Raiders expect another big season under head coach Alex Sogard, in his seventh year with the program. Sogard has led the team to a record of 184-113 during his tenure, including six straight regular season Horizon League titles and three straight trips the NCAA Regional from 2021-23. Wright State posted a record of 32-24 in 2024 including a 20-10 record in conference play.

Dayton Dragons in 2025

The Dayton Dragons open the 2025 season, their 25th year of operation, on April 4 at West Michigan, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 21, 2025

Ticket Sales Begin Today for UD vs Wright State at Day Air Ballpark on April 29 - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.