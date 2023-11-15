Ticket Packages Now for Sale

The Sioux City Explorers have released their 2024 Ticket Packages, including Full and Half Season Tickets, Flex Tickets, and Silver Sluggers.

Season Tickets have two different packages to choose from: Full Season (50 games) and Half Season (25 games) which means a summer of fun at the X's ballpark! Each package, full and half, includes a free parking pass, 10% discount card to the X's team store, no wasted ticket policy where you can trade in any unused game tickets for future home games, and first chance to purchase playoff tickets. All Season Ticket Holders are eligible to purchase exclusive offers such as t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, mug club memberships, and X's bucks.

Flex tickets are great for all and provide flexibility to choose which games you'd like to attend! Flex Tickets are undated vouchers redeemable at the X's box office for any home game during the regular season. Vouchers are usable all season including on July 3rd and 4th. By purchasing flex tickets, you could save up to 26% off the day of game individual ticket price!

Back by popular demand, the Silver Sluggers club is an exclusive club to all fans 62 and above! For just $30, you will receive a ticket to each Sunday home game (8 games total), an opportunity to be entered into our monthly raffle, and an exclusive Silver Sluggers visor. A Silver Sluggers tee is also available for an additional $10 per shirt.

To inquire about or purchase ticket packages, give us a call at 712-277-9467 or email Samantha Burkhart.

