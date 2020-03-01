Thunderbolts Sweep Storm with Shootout Win

The Thunderbolts continued their march to the playoffs with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Quad City Storm on Saturday night at the Ford Center. The Thunderbolts return home to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, March 14th. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a set of collectable Thunderbolts trading cards, presented by Lyondellbasell. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The first of many fights in the evening would occur only 8:14 into the first period, as Sam Williams, recently signed by Evansville, took on Gregg Burrmaster. The Thunderbolts' offense would take over only 26 seconds later, as Zane Jones would give Evansville the game's first lead, from Tyler Brower and Hayden Hulton. Brower would pick up his first Thunderbolts goal at 12:49 on a slap shot from the blueline, assisted by Noah Corson and Matthew Barnaby to make it 2-0. Quad City would come back to make it a 2-1 Thunderbolts lead before the end of the period.

The second period lacked in goals but provided plenty of fights. First was Corson at the 4:51 mark as he took on Storm enforcer Ryan Devine in a scrap that went Devine's way as he took a head start. At 18:32, Hayden Hulton and Storm forward Dakota Klecha would drop the gloves and engage immediately following a face-off, exchanging a flurry of right hands, with Hulton getting the takedown. Only 2 seconds later would be the heavyweight tilt, as Braedyn Asselstine would oblige Devine for a fight, but would be shortly lived with only a couple shots exchanged.

The third period would have no fights, but plenty of goals. Quad City would tie the game at two aside at the 1:06 mark, but Corson would round out his Gordie Howe Hat Trick with his goal at 5:19 to make it 3-2 Evansville. Barnaby and Kyle Thacker picked up assists on the goal. The Storm would come back to tie the game halfway through the period, and the game would require overtime. Despite a 6-1 shot advantage, the Thunderbolts couldn't beat Storm goaltender Ryan Mulder. In the shootout, Jones would score in round one, and Sutliffe scored in the third round. Brian Billett stopped all four Quad City attempts, leading the Thunderbolts to the 4-3 shootout victory.

Jones would be credited for two goals, while Corson finished with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with his goal, assist and fighting major. Brower picked up a goal and one assist, and Barnaby tallied two assists on the night. Billett made 30 saves, plus four in the shootout, for his 8th win of the season. The Thunderbolts meet Quad City one more time, on Tuesday, March 17th at the TaxSlayer Center. With 12 games left in the regular season, the Thunderbolts will be in Huntsville next Friday and Saturday. The Thunderbolts can clinch a spot in the President's Cup Playoffs as soon as Saturday.

