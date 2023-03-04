Thunderbolts Shut Out 3-0 In Bloomington

March 4, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Bloomington, Ill.: Despite a strong first two periods, the Thunderbolts ran into a hot goaltender in Eric Levine and were unable to score, losing 3-0 to the Rivermen in Bloomington on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 5th against the Peoria Rivermen at 3:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Cale List opened the scoring 3:47 into the first period, and it remained that way for most of the game, with only a couple of power plays for either side that went unconverted through the next 50 minutes or so. Evansville outshot the Rivermen in the first and second periods, but could not find the equalizer. The third period was heavily in Peoria's favor, and the Thunderbolts were outshot 17-4 in the final frame. Evansville paid for the drop in play, as JM Piotrowski scored a power play goal with 4:16 remaining to make it a 2-0 Rivermen lead before scoring again into an empty net goal with 57 seconds remaining to officially put the game away, 3-0 Rivermen. In net, Trevor Gorsuch kept Evansville in the game the whole way, finishing with 31 saves on 33 shots. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Sunday, March 5th at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale as well. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.