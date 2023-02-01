Thunderbolts Host Marksmen for First Responders, Nickelodeon Nights

Evansville, In.:Following a split of their two games against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts now turn their focus to this upcoming Friday and Saturday night's games at Ford Center against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts held two separate leads in Friday's game off goals from Bryan Etter and Brendan Harrogate, however a 2-1 lead in the final three minutes was reversed as Macon scored twice in less than a minute to shock the Thunderbolts and defeat them 3-2.Evansville got revenge in a major way on Saturday, stomping the Mayhem 8-2.Mathieu Cloutier scored twice, while Andrew Shewfelt, Joseph Leonidas, Cameron Cook, Kyle Thacker, Brett Radford and Harrogate each scored once.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Fayetteville Marksmen this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, with both games starting at 7:00pm CT.Friday will be Hoosier Lottery/First Responders Night, when first responders (with ID) and up to 5 guests each will be eligible for special $7 tickets.Saturday will be Nickelodeon Night, featuring specialty Nickelodeon-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.Saturday's game will also feature a special $80 Family Deal, containing 4 tickets and $40 worth of concessions vouchers.For tickets to this weekend's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts' homestand concludes on Friday, February 10that 7pm when they host the Quad City Storm for College Night.More details on special ticket offers and game features will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

ââââââFayetteville Marksmen:

Record: 15-17-3, 33 Points, 8thPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Brian Bowen (16 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Brian Bowen (35 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Jason Pawloski (9-12-0, .914 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs FAY: 0-0-0 (Did Not Meet In 2021-22)

The Marksmen were swept in their 3-game home series against the Peoria Rivermen, starting with a 3-2 loss on Friday night with goals from Brian Bowen and Bryan Moore that had given the Marksmen a 2-1 lead before Peoria came back with their pair of goals in the third period.On Saturday the Marksmen were defeated 4-1, with Austin Alger scoring their lone tally.Fayetteville led 3-0 on Sunday off goals from Alger, Nick Mangone and Vincenzo Renda, before the Rivermen stormed back with three unanswered goals to force overtime, where Peoria struck once again 2:44 into overtime to complete the sweep with a 4-3 win.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL

- Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Allen: 10 GP, 8-2-0, 2.43 GAA, .932 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL

- Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM

- Trois-Rivieres: 13 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, 2 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL

- 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

- Dillon Hill - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 4 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

- Cameron Cook - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 0 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 2/1: G Trevor Gorsuch returned from call-up to ECHL Florida

Mon. 1/30: G Sammy Bernard placed on waivers

Mon. 1/30: LW Cameron Cook called up to ECHL Trois-Rivieres

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season.Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

