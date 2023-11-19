ThunderBolts Defeated 6-1 by Quad City

Evansville, In.: With a heavier offensive tempo, the Thunderbolts had more offensive opportunity and more shots, yet were victimized again by hot opposing goaltending and explosive Quad City offense, losing 6-1 to the Storm on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, December 1st against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

After a single goal in the first period from Quad City's Matt Ustaski, the Storm opened up a 5-0 lead in the second period, as Leif Mattson potted a pair of power play goals in less than a minute just over five minutes into the period, followed by goals from Cole Golka and Chris Perna, the latter coming in the final minute of the period. The third period was Evansville's best, as Scott Kirton broke the shutout to get Evansville on the board from Mike Ferraro and Colton Kalezic at 7:26, before the Storm responded two minutes later with Golka scoring to make it 6-1. Sean Kuhn stopped 12 of 15 shots before being replaced by Michael Herringer, who finished with 17 shots on 20 saves. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again on Wednesday, November 22nd at Vibrant Arena.

