Thunderbolts Blanked 4-0 by Storm

December 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: It was a night of tough bounces that would end the Thunderbolts exciting run of 6-consective wins at home to start the 2022-23 season, as Bailey Brkin and the Quad City Storm shut out the Thunderbolts 4-0 on Friday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 3rd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The Storm capitalized on an early 2-minute 5-on-3 power play, as Michael Moran scored at 8:22, followed up by Brendan Soucie just after the power play at 9:07 to make it 2-0 Quad City. The Thunderbolts gained their share of chances in the second half of the 1st period and in the 2nd period but could not find a way to beat Brkin and get on the board. The Storm extended their lead to 3-0 at 4:38 of the 2nd period as Logan Nelson scored shorthanded. Hayden Hulton did get a shot past Brkin on the power play late in the 2nd period, but the goal was waived off as the puck was redirected in with a high stick. Trevor Momot added one more goal for Quad City at 18:15 of the 3rd period, capping off the 4-0 win for the Storm.

Zane Steeves stopped 38 of 42 shots faced in net for only his 2nd regulation of the season. These two teams meet again on December 3rd at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.