Thunderbolts Announce Promotional Schedule for 2023-2024 Season

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts are pleased to announce the promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, featuring several returning promotion favorites along with several new promotions as well.

Returning promotions from previous seasons include Military Night on Saturday, November 11th, the annual Education Day morning game on Tuesday, November 14th, Dogs Night Out on both Saturday, December 2nd and Friday, March 1st, Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 9th, Jurassic Night on Saturday, December 16th, the annual New Year's Eve game on Sunday, December 31st, Gamer's Night on Saturday, January 6th, Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 20th, Faith Night on Friday, January 26th, Wizards Night on Saturday, February 3rd, Superhero/First Responders Night on Friday, February 9th, Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, March 2nd, and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 6th.

Fans can also look forward to several new promotions, many of which were implemented with the valued input and suggestions of our fans, including Zombie Night on the home opener of Saturday, October 21st , Game Show Night on Saturday, November 4th, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 18th, 90's Night on Saturday, February 24th, Princess & Pirates Night on Friday, March 22nd, Hawaiian Night on Saturday, March 23rd, Country Night on Friday, April 5th, and Free Kids Fridays on November 3rd and December 15th.

Season tickets and group packages for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

