Huntsville Havoc Legend Sy Nutkevitch Announces Retirement

June 29, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After a fantastic career and many achievements, Huntsville Havoc center Sy Nutkevitch has decided to retire from professional hockey. Nutkevitch, who holds the team records for most goals, assists, and points, will be saying goodbye to the game he has played for so long. He has been a strong presence on the ice and a dedicated member of the Huntsville Havoc, and his departure leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by fans and teammates.

Nutkevitch's retirement isn't a surprise to those who have followed his career closely. With a great resume, the 37-year-old veteran has accomplished impressive things during his time with the Havoc. He has been a key part of the team's success and has made history with his outstanding performances.

Throughout his career, Nutkevitch achieved several notable accomplishments, solidifying his place as a Huntsville Havoc legend. He holds the record for the most goals, assists, and points in the team's history. His exceptional play played a vital role in the Havoc's back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to his Havoc records, Nutkevitch has also earned himself high rankings in the SPHL record book. He is currently third in all-time assists and sixth in all-time points.

Looking back on his career, Nutkevitch expressed gratitude for his time with the Havoc. "Wearing the Havoc jersey has been an incredible journey," he said. "I want to thank the organization, my teammates, and, most importantly, the fans who have supported me throughout the years. It's been an honor to represent this city and be part of the Huntsville hockey family."

Known for his leadership and hard work, Nutkevitch's impact extended beyond individual achievements. He was a valuable figure in guiding the Havoc to success on and off the ice. His experience and determination significantly contributed to the team's culture.

Head coach Stuart Stefan praised Nutkevitch's contributions, saying, "Sy has made a tremendous impact on our organization. He has been an exceptional leader, role model, and mentor to our younger players. He's worked so hard to play at such a high level for so long. From playing with him to coaching him, it's been such a pleasure to come to the rink every day with him."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.