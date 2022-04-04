Thunderbolts Announce Playoff Details

EVANSVILLE, IN: Evansville Thunderbolts have made it to the SPHL's 2021-2022 Playoffs and will compete for the President's Cup.

The team will be playing all home playoff games at Swonder Ice Arena, located at 209 N Boeke Road in Evansville.

As of this release, potential Round 1 playoff dates are Friday April 15th or Saturday April 16th. All playoff games will start at 7:00pm, with doors for season ticket holders opening at 5:45pm and the general public at 6:15pm. Tickets will be $20 adults/$10 kids each and includes parking. They are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Thunderbolts office at 812-422-BOLT, at the remaining home dates, or at the Swonder Ice Arena Box Office on the day of the game, beginning at 4pm.

The Thunderbolts finish up their regular season, starting on Thursday April 7th at the Ford Center versus the Vermilion County Bobcats, Friday April 8th at the Ford Center versus Knoxville Ice Bears and finally on the road in Knoxville on Saturday April 9th. Friday will be Fan Appreciation Night with loads of giveaways, including player trading cards, courtesy of LyondellBasell.

