Thunderbirds Set to Add to Core in 2025 NLL Draft

Published on September 2, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The 2025 NLL Entry Draft is just a few days away, and the Halifax Thunderbirds have two first-round picks (6th, 12th) to help bolster an already sound roster that reached the NLL Semi-Finals during the 2024-25 season.

"We had success in the playoffs last year and we have high hopes that these two first-rounders can come in and be a mainstage guy for not only next season but years to come," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "We will only be getting better. We're excited about having a veteran squad, but also injecting some youth into it and keeping trending in the right direction."

This is the first time since the 2019 NLL Draft that the Thunderbirds will select twice in the opening round, and with a stacked draft class, the Thunderbirds management and coaching staff have high hopes for the talent that they'll be able to add.

"With our first-round picks, we are setting ourselves up for success," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accusi said. "We want to keep following the framework that we have put into place, and we have agreed as a staff that it's appropriate to do so in a calculated manner, and those picks will help us not only next year, but also long term with staying competitive."

"These guys are getting bigger, stronger, and faster each year," Accursi said. "All of the experience these athletes have helps with composure in big game moments, and we want to be in those big games. For guys in these next few draft classes to have that, we won't have to go through some of those growing pains and developmental stages. They can be impactful right away on any given night."

The 2024-25 season may have fallen short of the ultimate goal of hoisting the NLL Cup, but the Thunderbirds took many steps forward that they're excited to build upon. Hosting a first-round playoff game was a milestone moment for both the team and the fans. Not only did the Thunderbirds rise to the occasion, but they delivered a win over the Roughnecks before welcoming the Rush to town for the Semi-Finals.

At this level, coaches and management are always looking for ways to continue to progress and avoid any complacency. Getting better is the goal of every draft, and with so much talent in this year's class, the league as a whole will be elevated.

"It's really exciting for the sport to see so much young talent, not only this year, but honestly, the next few draft classes are stout athletes," Campbell said. "There are so many guys that are coming into the league that will just continue to make the game better but push some of those veterans, which will just contribute to the league's success as a whole."

"A lot of these guys have been training like pros since their high school years. As an organization, being able to position yourself well through the draft is so important to get those young guys who will be in your lineups for the coming years and really contribute to the success of the team and keep being a successful franchise."

This year's draft class has been touted as one of the deepest in recent memory, with players across all positions who are capable of making an immediate impact. For any franchise, the ability to add young athletes who can contribute right away while growing into long-term difference makers is invaluable.

The Thunderbirds' approach has always been rooted in strong two-way lacrosse. Offensively, many of the top prospects have already showcased their talent on the biggest stages, whether it be the NCAA, junior lacrosse, or even on the world stage. Defensively, the class also boasts stay-at-home stalwarts and championship-tested competitors who could fit seamlessly into Halifax's systems

Making the jump from junior or collegiate ball to the NLL can be daunting, but recent draft picks like Mike Robinson have proven that the development system of the Thunderbirds allows rookies to quickly rise to any occasion.

"For a guy like Robinson to slip to us in the second round just shows the depth of talent as of late," Campbell said. "We knew he was going to be good, but for him to come in right away and be on the All-Rookie team just showed how prepared he was coming into camp and ready to compete, he was."

"That's what's exciting, though, we are going to see those types of players at that calibre in this draft and for the next few years. We will be getting players that fans should really be excited about."

Thunderbirds fans should be excited about this year's draft and the talent to wear the purple and orange. These players will get their first chance to make an impression at training camp later this fall, where the future of the franchise will begin to take shape.

Draft night is always unpredictable, exciting, and nerve-inducing, but one thing is certain: the Thunderbirds are ready to take another step toward their ultimate goal.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 2, 2025

Thunderbirds Set to Add to Core in 2025 NLL Draft - Halifax Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.