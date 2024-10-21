Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

October 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS The Halifax Thunderbirds are thrilled to unveil the official lineup of theme nights for the 2024-25 season, promising fans an unforgettable experience at every home game. From celebrating local culture to hosting fan-favourite events, this season's themes are set to bring added excitement to each matchup at the Scotiabank Centre.

The fun begins with a meaningful and spirited Home Opener on Saturday, December 7, as the Thunderbirds take on the Calgary Roughnecks for Every Child Matters Night. The team is proud to stand in solidarity with Indigenous communities and support this vital cause, encouraging fans to join them in this important celebration of reconciliation.

The season's theme night schedule includes:

December 28 vs Albany FireWolves, New Year's Eve Celebration : Kick off the New Year early with a special evening of festivities, Thunderbirds style.

January 18 vs Rochester Knighthawks, East Coast Kitchen Party: Get ready for the ultimate East Coast celebration with live music, food, and the unmatched atmosphere of a kitchen party.

January 31 vs Vancouver Warriors, Beach Party: Escape the winter chill with tropical vibes, beach-themed activities, and summer fun.

February 15 vs Philadelphia Wings, Marvel Night: Enjoy an action-packed evening with the Thunderbirds and Marvel™! Be sure to get there early for a chance to receive a limited edition comic book, and bid on game-worn Marvel Theme jerseys!

March 7 vs Toronto Rock, Mardi Gras: Laissez les bons temps rouler! Celebrate with beads, masks, and all the fun of a New Orleans-style Mardi Gras party.

March 14 vs Saskatchewan Rush, St. Patrick's Day: Wear your green and join the team for a night of Irish-inspired fun.

March 21 vs. Ottawa, Country Night: Saddle up for the Thunderbirds Country Night! With the return of the mechanical bull, it will surely be a night to remember.

April 5 v. San Diego Seals, Fan Appreciation Night: The Thunderbirds celebrate the best fans in the NLL in their regular-season home finale

Season tickets are still available, single-game tickets will be on sale Nov 1. For more info head to halifaxthunderbirds.com .

