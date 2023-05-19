Threshers Take Two-Run Win in Game Four

May 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Clearwater, Fla. - On a cool Friday evening in Clearwater, the Marauders (20-17) took on the Threshers (28-9) in game four of their series at BayCare Ballpark. Bradenton jumped out to an early lead but could not protect the advantage and fell in a close affair by a score of 5-3.

Bradenton starter Thomas Harrington made his seventh appearance in the starting role this season, carrying a 4-0 record into the contest. Harrington would end his night after five and a third innings pitched, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs in a no-decision effort.

The Marauders gave Harrington run support in the second inning when Jesus singled to bring Nick Cimillo around to score and mark the score at 1-0 in favor of the Baby Buccos after the top of the second. Castillo currently rides a seven-game hit streak and 15 games on-base streak out after his 2-4 night on Friday.

The game would go stale for the next few innings, with Harrington and Threshers starter Alex McFarlane trading scoreless frames. The back-and-forth action continued until the sixth inning when Clearwater hung a four spot on the board, with three of the runs coming with nobody out. The game entered the final third with the Threshers leading 4-1.

Jesus Castillo and Enmanuel Terrero both singled to lead off the seventh inning and moved up a base each on a balk the next at-bat. With one away, Alexander Mojica grounded out but placed it well to bring in a run. Javier Rivas then singled up the middle to bring in the second run of the inning. Clearwater escaped the jam, and the game went into the seventh inning stretch with the 'Ders down 4-3.

The Marauders threatened in the eighth but failed to score, and the Threshers added a run of their own in the home half to bring a 5-3 lead to the ninth. Bradenton was set down in order in the ninth and fell to Clearwater for the fourth time in this series.

JP Massey will start Saturday for Bradenton as the Marauders look to salvage the series in the final two games.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.