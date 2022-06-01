Threshers Stunned by Blue Jays 4-3, Drop Third Straight

June 1, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fl - Despite holding a 3-2 lead in the ninth, the Clearwater Threshers dropped the second contest of a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

The Blue Jays (22-25) opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI double by Amell Brazoban, before the Threshers (23-23) responded with two runs in the home half on a sac-fly RBI from Kendall Simmons and an RBI base knock by Marcus Lee Sang to grab a 2-1 lead.

Left-hander Gabriel Cotto made his eighth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing one run on five hits and striking out two in five innings of work.

After the Blue Jays evened the game 2-2 in the seventh on a passed ball, the Threshers grabbed the lead right back in the bottom half with an RBI single up the middle by catcher Anthony Quirion.

Leading 3-2 in the ninth, right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez took to the mound for the Threshers for a second inning of work. Following two errors by the second baseman Simmons, and an RBI groundout by Dunedin's Rainer Nunez, the Blue Jays stormed back to secure a 4-3 lead. The Threshers went 1-2-3 in the home half, dropping a third straight game.

Clearwater and Dunedin meet again on Thursday night, with left-hander Jordi Martinez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) scheduled to start for the Threshers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.