Threshers Opening Night Is May 4th at BayCare Ballpark

May 1, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Threshers Opening Night is Tuesday, May 4, at BayCare Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tickets are available at ThreshersBaseball.com or call the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457.

Opening Night is also the return of Dollar Tuesday. Enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, 16 oz. fountain sodas, 12 oz. domestic drafts (21+), peanuts, and other concession goodies. A limited number of $1 tickets are available.

The Threshers full promotional schedule includes Saturday fireworks, Friday Beach Dogs and giveaways, and community events like Bark at the Ballpark on May 21. Find all promotions and order advance tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com.

Threshers Opening Night marks the start of Frontline Workers Appreciation Week, community heroes will be honored on Threshers social media and in the ballpark during the homestand May 4-9. Share your photos with our social accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Like spring training, Major League Baseball health and safety protocols at BayCare Ballpark include limiting capacity, pod seating, mask wearing, and an updated bag policy. To expedite entry, guests are prohibited from bringing bags and backpacks to the ballpark. Only single compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted. Approved bags can be no larger than 16"x16"x8" and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with MLB security regulations.

Also opening week, the Silver Sharks 55+ club by BayCare returns on Wednesday, the Lil' Anglers kids club by BayCare Kids meets on Thursday, we're giving away a Coors Light pint glass (21+) on Friday night, and stay after the game for fireworks on Saturday presented by Champion Coach! For our summer schedule and more info, visit ThreshersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.