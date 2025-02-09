Three-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark Signs with Seattle

February 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today signed 2023 Sixth Player of the Year and 12-year veteran Alysha Clark. Clark played in Seattle for the first nine years of her career, where she won two WNBA championships with the Storm. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Seattle loves Alysha Clark! It isn't often a team has the chance to return a two-time Storm champion and three-time WNBA champion to the squad. This was a special opportunity to do just that," said Seattle Storm GM Talisa Rhea. "AC is the ultimate competitor and has tremendous impact on the court and off. We can't wait for that to return to the Emerald City."

"I'm really excited about coming back to Seattle where it all started! The organization that gave me a chance in this league. The fans that embraced me from day 1. The city that holds so many memories for me and my family. I can't wait to get on the court with my teammates and get to work. Seattle, WE'RE BAAAAAACK," said Clark.

During her time with the Storm, Clark played 273 games, the fifth most in franchise history. In 2019 and 2020, she led the entire WNBA in three-point percentage, averaging 48.1% and 52.2%, respectively. In 2020, she was ranked No. 4 in the league in field goal percentage at 45.3%. Clark played a pivotal role in helping the Storm win two WNBA championships, both in 2018 and 2020. In game three of the 2018 Finals, Clark had a playoff high of 15 points, 9 rebounds and shot 66.7% from the field. During the 2020 playoff run, she averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. While in Seattle, Clark was just as impactful in the community and played a pivotal role in the startig the organization's annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

"Alysha's ability to influence the game on both ends of the court is rare. She is an experienced leader and brings an unmatched level of defensive strength and skill. Not to mention, she's won three championship titles, so she knows what it takes to compete and win," said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. "Her connection with Seattle is special, and I know our fans and community are excited to welcome her back."

Last season with the Aces, Clark played in all 40 regular season games and started in 18. She averaged 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot 37.3% from three. During the Aces 2024 playoff run, she averaged 25.9 minutes, 6 points and 3.8 rebounds. Clark spent two seasons with the Aces, where she won her third league title in 2023. Prior to joining the Aces, she was with the Washington Mystics.

The 5-foot-11 forward boasts a career average of 48.5% from the field, the second highest Effective Field Goal Percentage and tenth highest True Shooting Percentage in WNBA history. She has also connected on 38.3% of her three-pointers over her 12-year career.

Clark has one selection each to the WNBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams. The 2009 and 2010 NCAA scoring leader split her college career between Belmont University and Middle Tennessee University, where she was voted the Sun Belt Player of the Year both years.

